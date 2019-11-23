Two Steelers clear concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Steelers are far from healthy heading into tomorrow’s game against the Bengals, but they at least got two more players back.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, the Steelers will have wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Ola Adeniyi available, after they were cleared from the concussion protocol.

Both players passed their tests from the independent neurologist Saturday.

Having Johnson back is a particular help, since they’re going to be without both wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner because of injuries.

The rookie receiver has 32 catches for 380 yards and three touchdowns this season.