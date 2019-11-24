49ers expect Kittle, Samuel, Sanders to play

Getty Images

The 49ers’ starting tight end and two starting wide receivers are listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Packers, but they’re optimistic that all three can go.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders all expect to play tonight, according to multiple reports.

Despite missing the last two games with ankle and knee injuries, Kittle leads the 49ers with 46 catches for 541 yards. Samuel is second on the team in both catches and yards, while Sanders, who arrived in a trade this season from the Broncos, may be the team’s best receiver when healthy.

With all of his weapons available to him, the 49ers need quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to turn in a big game against the Packers.