49ers take quick lead after turnover

Getty Images

Once again, the 49ers defense made it easier for the 49ers offense.

San Francisco just needed one offensive play to take a 7-0 lead over the Packers, primarily because that play began at the Packers’ 2-yard line.

The 49ers created an Aaron Rodgers fumble on the first possession, forced by Fred Warner and recovered by Nick Bosa, making the work easier for their teammates.

Tevin Coleman backed in for the score, and if Jimmy Garoppolo keeps getting to work with this kind if short field, he’ll be all smiles.