Al Riveron drops a flag for PI late in first half as Browns lead Miami 28-3

Getty Images

In no surprise, the Browns lead the Dolphins 28-3 at halftime. In a big surprise, the NFL’s supervisor of officials, Al Riveron, dropped a flag for defensive pass interference on a booth review late in the second quarter.

The play in question came with 1:10 remaining when Baker Mayfield threw a pass toward Odell Beckham along the sideline. The replay official called for a booth review for possible pass interference on

Nik Needham.

Riveron reversed the ruling on the field, calling a 16-yard penalty on Needham.

Fox rules analyst Dean Blandino questioned Riveron’s decision, saying it was not “clear and obvious” and seemed to be a “change” from earlier this season.

The penalty certainly was less clear and obvious than plenty of others this season, including Marlon Humphrey‘s hit on DeAndre Hopkins last week that the Texans challenged and didn’t get.

The penalty led to Kareem Hunt‘s first touchdown as a Brown, with the running back going 6 yards to the end zone for a 28-0 Cleveland lead.

Jarvis Landry has two touchdown catches against his former team, with five receptions for 45 yards. Odell Beckham scored his first touchdown since Week Two, and his second this season on a 35-yard score. Beckham has four catches for 70 yards.

Baker Mayfield is 16-for-18 for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He has completed his past 12 passes.

The Dolphins got on the scoreboard on the final play of the first half as Jason Sanders kicked a 36-yard field goal.

It has been 18 years since the Browns led by at least 25 points at halftime.