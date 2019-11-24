Al Riveron on New Orleans DPI call: Replay showed “clear and obvious” evidence

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2019, 7:06 PM EST
Getty Images

The first 11 weeks of the NFL season taught a pretty clear lesson for coaches using challenge flags to try for pass interference penalties that weren’t called on the field.

The lesson was that the league wasn’t going to drop many flags after the fact, but Panthers head coach Ron Rivera still took a chance in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game in New Orleans. He believed the Saints interfered with wide receiver Jarius Wright as he made his way across the field.

Rivera surprisingly won the challenge, which led to an angry reaction from Saints head coach Sean Payton, Saints players and fans at the Superdome. Payton, who is on the NFL’s Competition Committee and shared thoughts about the rule on PFT Live this week, said after the game that it was not “New York’s best game.”

That referenced NFL officiating head Al Riveron, who spoke to pool reporter Larry Holder of TheAthletic.com about the call after the game.

“The ruling on the field initially was an incomplete pass. Carolina challenges the ruling on the field. They were looking for defensive pass interference. After reviewing it, it was clear and obvious through visual evidence that the defender significantly hinders the receiver while the ball is in the air, therefore, it’s defensive pass interference.”

By ruling that there was pass interference, one could have inferred that the review determined there was clear and obvious evidence of pass interference. What’s less clear is why this play reached that criteria while many other similar instances have been left as called on the field.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Al Riveron on New Orleans DPI call: Replay showed “clear and obvious” evidence

  3. Most people have no issue with the call, the issue here is the inconsistencies and the clear bias. Every week, at least one team gets screwed up by incompetent refs.

  6. How, with a straight face, can he reverse the incomplete pass call on the field when so, so many, far more egregious calls have been allowed to stand as called? As someone said above, the inconsistent application of the process needs to be investigated.

  8. I mean, I’d rather they get at least one right rather than just stubbornly refusing to overturn anything. That was absolutely interference and they were right to change it.

    That being said, the officiating this season has been absolutely atrocious. I think it might be worse than the replacement ref year. I don’t know why that is, but it’s apparent that the refs have no idea what they’re doing out there. Hopefully the league takes a hard look at fixing this issue in the offseason. So many games are being bungled and the wrong calls are costing a lot of teams.

  9. Yea that may be the case Al, but that has NOT been the case all season so far and now all of the sudden this game and once in the Miami game it gets called. In the Miami game it was actually buzzed down from upstairs in the final 2 mins of the half to stop play and call a DPI when nothing was called on the field. That was the 1st time that has happened all season also. Maybe the refs are deciding to change the narrative. If the playoffs get called this way it just tells you that its a joke and the networks need the extra time slots for a few more commercials fod additional revenue. You will never convince me otherwise. This is terrible for the game of football.

  11. So what about the offense pass interference call on Cook earlier in the game that was called Al? It was pretty clear that the defender initiated contact and then grabbed his arm. Payton challenges but it was upheld. Officiating was a total joke in the game.

  12. Who Cried Nation created this then cried again when it was invoked.

    I don’t have an issue that they have replay of PI. What is ridiculous is that the replay has to overturn what was called on the field. The whole idea is that the refs make mistakes. This rule enforces the mistake. It should be that the replay decides PI or not, no matter what.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!