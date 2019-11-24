Alshon Jeffery set to play for Eagles, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Howard to sit

Getty Images

The Eagles called up a wide receiver from the practice squad on Saturday because they had questions about the status of a pair of players for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery were both listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report and it appears there will be a split decision on the two wideouts. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jeffery is set to return to the lineup after missing last weekend with an ankle injury while Agholor is set to sit out with a knee injury.

Greg Ward was the wide receiver summoned from the practice squad. Mack Hollins, Jordan Matthews and JJ Arcega-Whiteside are also on hand at wide receiver.

Running back Jordan Howard was the only other Eagles player listed as questionable this week. He was not cleared for contact during the week due to a shoulder injury and Schefter reports he is expected to sit out for the second straight game.