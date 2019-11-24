Bears hold on to beat Giants

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw two interceptions but also had a touchdown through the air and another on the ground as his team defeated the hapless Giants 19-14.

Trubisky was far from great, but he at least did enough to stave off talk that he’s heading to the bench in favor of backup Chase Daniel. He’ll at the very least remain the starter for another game, with the Thanksgiving meeting with the Lions ahead.

The Giants didn’t get much from Saquon Barkley, who managed just 59 yards on 17 carries and one yard on two catches. Quarterback Daniel Jones totaled just 150 yards on 21 of 36 passes, although he did throw two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Bears improved to 5-6 and are clinging to some very slim playoff hopes. The Giants fell to 2-9 and are looking at a likely Top 5 pick in the draft.