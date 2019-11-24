Bill Callahan: Josh Norman is playing hurt, so we kept him on special teams

Getty Images

This morning, multiple reports said Washington cornerback Josh Norman would be inactive. Then he was active, although another report said he wouldn’t actually play. Then he did play, but only on special teams.

So what’s going on with Norman?

Washington head coach Bill Callahan said after the game that it was just a matter of Norman struggling with injuries.

“He’s been fighting through some injuries this year,” Callahan said. “Today, it was really his decision when he came to the stadium whether he wanted to be activated or inactive, because of the fact that he is battling a lot of things. So with that being said, he elected to [be active], which I was proud of.”

But if Norman was healthy enough to play on special teams, he could have played on defense as well. It’s hard not to think that the real issue is simply that Norman has played poorly this year.

Norman is Washington’s highest-paid player this season, and his problems have been emblematic of the team’s. So perhaps it’s fitting that in the game he played the least, Washington finally won.