Bills win, Frank Gore now third on all-time rushing list

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 24, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
The Bills aren’t always much to look at, or at least not flashy. But it keeps working.

The same could be said of Frank Gore.

The Bills beat the Broncos 20-3 to improve to 8-3, and Frank Gore moved into third on the league’s all-time rushing list.

Gore finished the day with 65 yards on 15 carries to get to 15,289 career yards, moving him ahead of Barry Sanders (15,269) for the third spot.

He now trails just Emmitt Smith (18,355) and  Walter Payton (16,726), and at the rate Gore’s going it’s hard to doubt him.

He plowed ahead of Sanders in the fourth quarter, as the Bills were putting the finishing touches on another grind of a game.

They held the Broncos (3-8) to just 134 yards on the day, which allowed them to survive some offensive mistakes of their own. Settling for field goals on trips to the red zone left them up 6-0 at the half, but they created a little breathing room late.

Josh Allen overcame an early interception (his first in 172 attempts) to throw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards.

  2. I sure hope that people keep calling Allen a bust.

    Great team win today. Singletary, Brown, Oliver, Shaq, Beasley, Allen – a lot of playmakers starting to emerge on this team

    Way to go Frank Gore! America, we’ll see you on Thanksgiving…

  5. joetoronto says:
    November 24, 2019 at 4:02 pm
    8-8 or 9-7 at best is around the corner for the Bills in Loserville USA.

    ~~~~~
    REALLY? Weren’t you the one saying 4-12 was the best the Bills could do…
    Then 5-11… then 6-10…

    I’ll just keep Bill’ieving over here…

    Psst – your Raiders got OWNED by the Jets…

  9. It looks like the AFC East is the best division in the AFC.

    Pats, 10-1

    If you back out losses to the Pats, the Bills are 8-2 and the Jets are 4-5. The Dolphins are pulling a Colts, and tanking.

  11. frank gore is a work horse. Great player and an even better man off the field. The bills are a great team with gore who gets better with age.

  13. joetoronto says:
    November 24, 2019 at 4:02 pm
    8-8 or 9-7 at best is around the corner for the Bills in Loserville USA.
    _______________________________________________________________________________________
    Blown out by the Jets, cross the border, try another 25 usernames to get up to around 100. Sad to be you bud.

  14. When Joe shows up to ride the bandwagon, hopefully the bouncers won’t let him get within 10 feet.
    And then take his I.D. & passport so he can’t get back to Canada.

  15. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    November 24, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    Can’t overlook the fact that the Bills lost to the hapless Browns just few weeks ago.
    ———- x
    No need to remind us, we’re disgusted ny it as well. That was more on our idiot OC not running the ball on their weak run D. Look what they did to a much better Denver defense. 245 on the ground!!

  16. Allen shows superstar ability again. How did Carr do today??? Lolz! Threw a TD pass…. to the Jets! On to Las Vegas!!! Season over.
    Bills outgain Denver by 290.
    That’s a top notch defense they did that to.
    244 on the ground….BUT…..
    AS IVE ALWAYS SAID “SOME GUYS (ONE IN PARTICULAR) DONT……KNOW……..FOOTBALL!!!!
    Go Dallas!! This week. We can still take the division

  17. longtermbuffalonian says:
    November 24, 2019 at 4:05 pm
    Can’t wait to see how joetoronto responds to this week…
    ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Responds the way he always does, under different usernames, a total loser that needs to seek help. Biggest keyboard warrior on this site. Runs his mouth.

  18. mackcarrington says:
    November 24, 2019 at 4:40 pm
    When Joe shows up to ride the bandwagon, hopefully the bouncers won’t let him get within 10 feet.
    And then take his I.D. & passport so he can’t get back to Canada.

    This….take his passport while he’s IN Canada!

  19. Billswillnevermove.
    He has to get comfort from somewhere.
    His Raiders season, and stay in Oakland ended today and he knows it.
    His hero QB Carr got yanked for washout Glenn.
    Carr threw a TD pass…..to the Jets.
    Last week I went to Raiders website and he had multiple posts about how great their draft was because bust Maxx Williams feasted on journeyman tackles, rookie QB with no receivers to help.
    I pity the boy. HAHAHA!!!
    # HIS TEARS BE SALTY!!!

