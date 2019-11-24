Bills win, Frank Gore now third on all-time rushing list

AP

The Bills aren’t always much to look at, or at least not flashy. But it keeps working.

The same could be said of Frank Gore.

The Bills beat the Broncos 20-3 to improve to 8-3, and Frank Gore moved into third on the league’s all-time rushing list.

Gore finished the day with 65 yards on 15 carries to get to 15,289 career yards, moving him ahead of Barry Sanders (15,269) for the third spot.

He now trails just Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726), and at the rate Gore’s going it’s hard to doubt him.

He plowed ahead of Sanders in the fourth quarter, as the Bills were putting the finishing touches on another grind of a game.

They held the Broncos (3-8) to just 134 yards on the day, which allowed them to survive some offensive mistakes of their own. Settling for field goals on trips to the red zone left them up 6-0 at the half, but they created a little breathing room late.

Josh Allen overcame an early interception (his first in 172 attempts) to throw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards.