Brandon Brooks questionable to return for Eagles

The Eagles opened Sunday’s game against the Seahawks without right tackle Lane Johnson and now they’ve lost right guard Brandon Brooks as well.

Brooks left the game in the first quarter and the team announced that he is considered questionable to return due to an illness. Brooks was not on the injury report ahead of the game.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai has taken over for Brooks. The Eagles are also playing without wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, running back Jordan Howard and wide receiver Nelson Agholor on Sunday.

The Eagles trail the Seahawks 7-3 in the second quarter. Carson Wentz lost a fumble on a sack by Poona Ford in the first quarter and lost the ball on another sack, but a defensive holding penalty wiped out that miscue. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Wentz was intercepted by safety Bradley McDougald a short time later.