Getty Images

The Buccaneers have made a number of big plays in the first half.

None bigger than the last one, scored by 346-pound defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Vea lined up in the backfield in a goal-to-go situation, and caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to give the Bucs a 19-10 halftime lead over the Falcons.

It’s been an up-and-down game for Winston, who has 235 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. But also two interceptions.