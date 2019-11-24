Bucs big men stop Falcons win streak

Getty Images

The Buccaneers let the big men do the work Sunday.

As part of a reasonable impressive 35-22 win over the Falcons, Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea found the end zone as an offensive player, and then Ndamukong Suh did it in his day job.

Vea caught a touchdown pass from Jameis Winston in the first half, and Suh scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score in the second, as the Bucs improved to 4-7.

With about 700 pounds of scorers, the Bucs survived a two-interception day from Winston.

The Bucs stopped a two-game win streak by the Falcons (3-8), by limiting their offense. They held the Falcons in check throughout the day, and sacked Matt Ryan six times.