Carson Wentz had right hand x-rayed, more tests to come

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz went to the locker room to get some medical attention during the second half of Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Seahawks, but returned to the game without missing any plays.

The team never made an announcement about Wentz’s condition during the game. After the game, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Wentz had x-rays on his right hand that came back negative. Pederson said that Wentz would go for further tests.

Wentz had a miserable day even without the injury landing on his plate. He was 33-of-45 for 256 yards while throwing two interceptions and losing two of his three fumbles. He did throw a touchdown, although it was little more than window dressing given that it came with 20 seconds left in the game.

The Eagles are set to play the Dolphins next Sunday and the result of the tests on Wentz will determine whether he gets the start against Miami.