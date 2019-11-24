Check out the Week 12 best bets

Getty Images

For those of you who are inclined, legally or not, to wager a little or your money, or more, on the outcomes of the Week 12 games, you’re looking for any and all input you can find.

Look no farther than the input from Simms and me, courtesy of the weekly #PFTPM/Unbuttoned Joint Mega-Picks podcast.

The full podcast can be heard below; the “best bets” video is attached to this post. Every game, with picks both straight up and against the spread.

Whatever you do, bet responsibly. Only wager money that you don’t need, and never think you’re going to get rich by betting on football, or anything.