Delanie Walker inactive for Titans

The Jaguars and Titans didn’t come into Sunday’s games with a lot of injury issues, but one of the few belongs to Titans tight end Delanie Walker.

Walker will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. The team left the door open a crack for Walker to play by listing him doubtful instead of ruling him out, but the result is the same.

Offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile is also inactive after being listed as doubtful with a knee injury. Linebacker Sharif Finch, cornerback Tye Smith, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, wide receiver Cody Hollister and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson are the other scratches.

The Jaguars ruled tight end Seth DeValve out with an oblique injury. Quarterback Josh Dobbs, wide receiver C.J. Board, running back Tyler Ervin, cornerback Tae Hayes, offensive lineman Brandon Thomas and offensive lineman Will Richardson are also inactive.