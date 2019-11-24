Dennis Kelly catches a TD, Titans go up 14-3

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea isn’t the only big fella who got to score a touchdown on Sunday.

Titans tackle Dennis Kelly got in on the fun early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Titans. Kelly entered the game as an eligible receiver and caught a one-yard toss from Ryan Tannehill to extend Tennessee’s lead to 14-3.

Kelly wasn’t the only Titan trying on a new role during the drive. The previous play saw running back Derrick Henry try a pass to tight end Jonnu Smith in the end zone that fell incomplete because Smith was interfered with by Andrew Wingard.

Kelly had been in the game playing his traditional role in the first half and things didn’t go particularly well. He replaced left tackle Taylor Lewan after Lewan was shaken up on a play and he got beat by Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue for a strip sack.

The Jags couldn’t turn the takeaway into points, though, and Kelly’s second appearance leaves Jacksonville with more work to do in the second half.