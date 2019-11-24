Dwayne Haskins misses victory formation while taking photo with fans

AP

Dwayne Haskins was excited after his first victory as a starter. In fact, he was excited before his first victory as a starter was secured and missed victory formation.

While the team was running out the clock, the Washington quarterback was taking a photo behind the bench, grabbing the cell phone of a fan to document the moment.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum took the kneel down to end the game.

Coach Bill Callahan said they couldn’t find Haskins after Fabian Moreau intercepted Jeff Driskel.

“I think he thought the game was over,” Callahan said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I’m happy we won. We’ll address that.”

Washington kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left to go up 19-16, but Washington got the ball back with two seconds remaining on Moreau’s takeaway.

Haskins confirmed he thought the game was over, which is why he missed the final snap.

“I was so hype,” Haskins said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.