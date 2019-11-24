Five Eagles turnovers help Seahawks to 17-9 win

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2019, 4:14 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles offense was bad against the Patriots last Sunday and things got worse against the Seahawks this Sunday.

Seattle kept the Eagles out of the end zone until 20 seconds remained in the game and forced five turnovers on their way to a 17-9 win. The loss is the second in a row for the Eagles, who are now 5-6 with a trip to Miami ahead of them in Week 13.

The Seahawks are 9-2 and they could find themselves in first place in the NFC West if the Packers can come up with a win ove the 49ers on Sunday night. If they want to wind up there come the end of the regular season, they’ll need a crisper offensive performance than they turned in against the Eagles.

Russell Wilson threw an interception and got credit for a lost fumble on a botched handoff with Chris Carson. He also missed a wide open Jacob Hollister in the end zone on what should have been a touchdown in the first half. DK Metcalf dropped another potential touchdown and it was generally rough going for the unit over the course of the afternoon.

The big exception was running back Rashaad Penny. Penny ran 14 times for 129 yards, including a 58-yard score in the fourth quarter that extended the lead to 14 points.

Philadelphia would get a golden chance to slice into that lead after Wilson’s fumble, but a fourth down pass was broken up by Seahawks cornerback Shaquil Griffin. He also forced a fumble by tight end Dallas Goedert and his brother Shaquem forced another by hitting Wentz as he handed the ball off in the third quarter.

They’ll take that kind of defensive effort against the Vikings next Monday and the extra day may give the offense some needed time to find its bearings.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Five Eagles turnovers help Seahawks to 17-9 win

  1. Hey Seahawk haters, remember when they were 6-2 and you said they wouldn’t win more than 2 more games the rest of the year? Yeah, they’re 3-0 since then.

    And remember last year when the Seahawks dumped Sherman, Earl Thomas, Bennett, Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson, Avril, Chancellor, and Baldwin and you said they’d be the worst team in the NFL? Yeah, they’re 19-8 since then.

    Oh, and Russell Wilson is now the only quarterback IN NFL HISTORY to start his career with 8 straight winning seasons.

    The Seahawks will be the #1 seed in the NFC by next weekend.

    Have a nice night.

  2. This should have been a bigger blowout. Metcalf couldn’t catch a cab in the first half of it was free. Good, bad , ugly, indifferent. A win is a win.

    Waiting.for a ‘certain’ poster in 3, 2, 1……

  6. I don’t know if they need anything to be crisper. When the chips are down, Wilson delivers. I wouldn’t want to see them in the playoffs with Wilson on the other end of the fight.

  9. 9-2 baby!!!!! I sent a case of aloe vera to DK to soften up those hands lol. Nice run for Penny. Get well Clowney we need ya. Russ’s overthrow early made me nervous! Go Pack the clowns!!!

  11. What an ugly win. Penny saves the game for the Seahawks. Eagles have a better excuse, with their top 3 WR’s out and their #1 RB out. Seahawks better get it together for Minny next Monday night.

  14. I was at that game and it was even worse in person. Wentz only trusts Zach Ertz and that’s it. He’ll throw to the other team before he throws to anyone else.

  16. imthatguyx2 says:
    November 24, 2019 at 4:20 pm
    This should have been a bigger blowout. Metcalf couldn’t catch a cab in the first half of it was free. Good, bad , ugly, indifferent. A win is a win.

    Waiting.for a ‘certain’ poster in 3, 2, 1……
    ————
    If GB beats Frisco tonight we probably won’t hear from him for a week. Cross your fingers.

  18. 4 turnovers just by Wentz, WOW what’s happened to the Great Wentz? He doesn’t even look like the same QB he did 2yrs ago!

    That’s why I always say give a QB 4yrs before labeling him a savior or a BUST and that goes for Mahomes and Lamar also!

  19. I realize his top receivers were out nursing injuries in this game but Carson Wentz looked god awful today making several throws he never should of attempted in the first place. Wentz was bad today, really really bad. The entire offense didn’t play well but Wentz didn’t give his playmakers much of a chance on several throws. The Eagles need to invest more around him and try what they can to get Wentz right, his play of late is becoming really concerning if your a PHI fan, I mean his last 2 touchdown game was way back on October 13th.

  20. fishfan77 says:
    November 24, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Cry, Eagles Cry… Your season is OVER
    _________________________________________

    Coming from a fishfan? Your team is even worse, hell, its sad that the Eagles are still in it, the league is awful all around minus the few exceptions.

    The fans in Philly have been on Wentz for a long time, he hasnt proved anything minus 2017 and even then he got hurt and Foles had to finish. It doesnt help that the injuries are non stop, but that goes for every team. A healthy Desean and Alshon, a healthy Howard and Lane – The Seahawks played a terrible game and are lucky to find themselves in the win column this week. Another week, another dollar – the eagles coulda woulda shoulda but didnt.

  21. If Metcalf could catch a cold, he would be rookie of the year. Seattle has a decent defense, but philly was playing backups all over. The wind hurt everyone, but 9-2 looks the same on paper.

  23. As much as you guys are hating on Wentz, it’s really the playcalling and the offensive scheme in general. The bad O-line play today didn’t help either.

    Don’t get me wrong, Wentz still S the bed today, but the game was there to be had just like last week.

  24. Hard to get too excited about this win – Hawks offense was sloppy w the drops and the penalties – and the D was excellent, but hard to know what it means w Philly so banged up all over that side of the ball.

    Still, 9-2? Damn . . .

  26. Cheer up eagle fans, you’ll go to another super bowl someday. But for now……….bye, Eagles bye

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!