Five Eagles turnovers help Seahawks to 17-9 win

Getty Images

The Eagles offense was bad against the Patriots last Sunday and things got worse against the Seahawks this Sunday.

Seattle kept the Eagles out of the end zone until 20 seconds remained in the game and forced five turnovers on their way to a 17-9 win. The loss is the second in a row for the Eagles, who are now 5-6 with a trip to Miami ahead of them in Week 13.

The Seahawks are 9-2 and they could find themselves in first place in the NFC West if the Packers can come up with a win ove the 49ers on Sunday night. If they want to wind up there come the end of the regular season, they’ll need a crisper offensive performance than they turned in against the Eagles.

Russell Wilson threw an interception and got credit for a lost fumble on a botched handoff with Chris Carson. He also missed a wide open Jacob Hollister in the end zone on what should have been a touchdown in the first half. DK Metcalf dropped another potential touchdown and it was generally rough going for the unit over the course of the afternoon.

The big exception was running back Rashaad Penny. Penny ran 14 times for 129 yards, including a 58-yard score in the fourth quarter that extended the lead to 14 points.

Philadelphia would get a golden chance to slice into that lead after Wilson’s fumble, but a fourth down pass was broken up by Seahawks cornerback Shaquil Griffin. He also forced a fumble by tight end Dallas Goedert and his brother Shaquem forced another by hitting Wentz as he handed the ball off in the third quarter.

They’ll take that kind of defensive effort against the Vikings next Monday and the extra day may give the offense some needed time to find its bearings.