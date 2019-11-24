Frank Gore on reaching No. 3 in career rushing yards: I’m blessed

Getty Images

Frank Gore added another flourish to his remarkable career on Sunday when he passed Barry Sanders to take the No. 3 spot on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list.

Gore is in his 15th NFL season and the 36-year-old reflected on where was when his career started after the game. Gore was a third-round pick by the 49ers after tearing his ACL twice while at the University of Miami, so it’s safe to say few people predicted this kind of career.

“They told me I would be [in the NFL] two or three years. When I got drafted in the third round, they said San Francisco reached on me,” Gore said, via ESPN.com. “After the game, when I saw all the cameras, I was like, ‘Man, I passed Barry.’ Barry is one of the best, if not the best to do it. . . . And I’m a guy who they said wouldn’t be in the league more than two or three years, and I got a chance to pass him today. I’m blessed.”

Gore ended the day with 15 carries for 65 yards and the Bills piled up 244 rushing yards overall as they moved to 8-3 on the season. A couple more wins and Gore will likely be in position to add to his 646 career postseason rushing yards.