George Kittle, Robert Tonyan will play tonight

The 49ers will have their tight end back on the field tonight as hoped and expected.

George Kittle, who has missed the past two games with knee and ankle issues, is dressed. He was listed as questionable after not practicing Wednesday and having limited practices Thursday and Friday.

His return gives Jimmy Garoppolo his top receiving threats, with Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel in the lineup.

The 49ers’ inactives are receiver Marquise Goodwin, tight end Levine Toilolo, quarterback C.J.Beathard, running back Matt Breida (ankle), left tackle Joe Staley (finger), defensive end Dee Ford (quadriceps/hamstring) and kicker Robbie Gould (right quadricep).

The Packers will have tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) and fullback Danny Vitale (knee). Both were questionable.

Rookie tight end Jace Sternberger is a healthy scratch.

The Packers’ other inactives are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and offensive lineman Adam Pankey.