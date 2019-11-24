Jabrill Peppers will undergo MRI on hip

Getty Images

Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers was in a lot of pain after Sunday’s game.

Peppers injured his right hip returning a kickoff on the last play of the first half.

He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

“I’m tough. I’m hoping it’s something I can tough through,” Peppers said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Peppers had five tackles, including one for loss, in the Giants’ loss to the Bears. He also returned a punt for 40 yards, which is what prompted him to ask for a chance to return the kickoff.

He took the kickoff 23 yards and was injured on the tackle by Jesper Horsted.