Jadeveon Clowney, Alshon Jeffery inactive in Philly

Getty Images

A report on Sunday morning indicated the Eagles expected to have wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in the lineup against the Seahawks, but that’s not how things played out in Philly.

Jeffery is inactive for the Week 12 matchup. He also missed last week’s game with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable on Friday.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Jordan Howard are also inactive after being listed as questionable. Agholor has a knee injury while Howard is missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out on Friday with a concussion and his replacement Andre Dillard won’t have to deal with Jadeveon Clowney. The Seahawks defensive end was listed as questionable as a hip injury and wasn’t with the team at the end of the week in order to get treatment for the issue.