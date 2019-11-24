Jarvis Landry gets Browns on board against his former team

Getty Images

If the Dolphins don’t play better defense than they did on the Browns’ first drive, it’s going to be a long day for Miami.

Baker Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry for a 7-yard touchdown with 9:59 remaining in the first quarter. It completed an eight-play, 75-yard drive and was the fifth opening-drive touchdown for the Browns this season.

Mayfield went 3-of-4 for 57 yards on the opening possession.

Nick Chubb had a 32-yard reception, and Landry caught two for 25 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season.

It is Landry’s first game against his former team, which traded him to the Browns last year.

Landry also drew a pass interference penalty on a third-and-eight snap from the Miami 18 as Jomal Wiltz drew the flag. It was only a 3-yard penalty, but it gave the Browns an automatic first down.