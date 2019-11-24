Jarvis Landry on beating Dolphins: Didn’t mean extra, but definitely fun

Getty Images

The Dolphins traded wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Browns instead of giving him a contract extension in 2018 and Landry showed the Dolphins what they’re missing during Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

Landry had 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 41-24 win. Teammates Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham both said after the game that they knew it meant a lot to Landry to beat his former team, but Landry downplayed that a bit in his own comments.

“It didn’t mean extra, but it was fun,” Landry said, via 92.3 The Fan. “Definitely was fun.”

The Browns have now won three straight games to boost their record to 5-6 ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. That promises to be an emotional matchup for entirely different reasons than this Sunday’s game.