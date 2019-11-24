Jason McCourty, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett are inactive

Getty Images

The Patriots won’t have cornerback Jason McCourty today against the Cowboys.

His groin injury will keep him out of action, with J.C. Jackson stepping into the lineup. The Patriots also have rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams active.

Quarterback Tom Brady, unsurprisingly, will play. The Patriots had listed him as questionable after adding him to the injury report Friday with a right elbow issue.

But Brady won’t have receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) or Phillip Dorsett (concussion), both of whom were questionable.

The Patriots go into the game with three receivers, four running backs and two tight ends.

The other inactives for New England are tight end Ryan Izzo, quarterback Cody Kessler, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham.

The Cowboys’ inactives are receiver Cedrick Wilson, receiver Devin Smith, safety Donovan Wilson (illness), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck), defensive end Joe Jackson, offensive lineman Brandon Knight and defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

Linebacker Joe Thomas (illness) and left guard Connor Williams (arthroscopic knee surgery) are active.