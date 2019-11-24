Jerry Jones vents about coaching

Posted by Mike Florio on November 24, 2019
If Jason Garrett and the Giants want to do business after the season, Jerry Jones may encourage it.

Jones vented to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots about deficiencies in coaching.

Special teams is a total reflection of coaching,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The special-teams gaffes included a blocked punt that led to a touchdown, plus multiple failures of execution on kickoff returns and a missed field goal.

“With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated,” Jones also said, via the team’s official website. Which is another way of saying, “We have the talent, so talent isn’t the problem.”

And to make it clear that Jones wasn’t happy about coaching, he said this: “I don’t think there’s a game where a coaching staff couldn’t do better. I don’t like that we’ve got so many [this year] as I’m standing here tonight.”

With the head coach only five regular-season games away from completing his current contract, Jones’ sudden decision to criticize a coach he previously defended so aggressively suggests that Jones could eventually be doing what he’s done in the past — supporting an employee totally and completely and unconditional until the moment he no longer does.

54 responses to “Jerry Jones vents about coaching

  5. He also praised Belichik for having done a “masterful job” and kept heaping on praise for the coaching job the Pats did. Another backhanded slap at Garrett and the Boys staff.

  6. Cowboys scored 4 TDs in last 7 games against the Patriots, 3 in one game (even that game was a loss). In the lone win — for which you have to go back to 1996 — the Cowboys won 12-6 on 4 field goals. All 7 games were in the Parcells-Belichick coaching era.

    Dallas still holds the edge ib history, winning the first 7 games before the Patriots rattled off 6 straight to pull within one.

  7. Dallas may have the best roster in football, but as long as the clapper is in charge they aren’t winning anything

  9. tylawspick6 says:
    November 24, 2019 at 8:49 pm
    He is not wrong

    Dallas has the #1 offense and they were stifled tonight as well

    ————————————

    It took a Dallas game for me to finally agree with the infamous “tylawspick6”

  13. I don’t think it’s good for Jones to put those thoughts out there to the media. It won’t lead to anything positive with Garrett or the players. Keep it in-house.

  14. Dallas is doing the same thing they have done to the last +15 years. They have had tremendous rosters only to fizzle out late into the season. This year is no different. Lets on say it together…. 1, 2, 3 — Dallas sucks!

  15. You don’t say Jerry. This is shocking to us fans that have had to suffer through the last two damn decades of mediocre play. Say what you will about Romo but a better coaching staff would have won a SB with him and the talent he had around him. This team has damn near the same setup of the Cowboys of the 90’s. There is simply no excuse. Hire a damn coach. A real coach. Not a puppet.

  18. The Steelers have had the same problem for the better part of a decade.
    Talented rosters and deficiencies in coaching.

  20. Has anyone even given thought that Dak Prescott is actually not that great of a QB?!??! I know the weather was not good but come on man, you’ve played in worse weather. The problem is the media has annointed him this franchise QB when he has not proven it on the field and also in big games. It would not surprise me to see Jerry fire Garrett and the new coach draft or trade for the QB he wants. Zeke also does not step up in big games. This is obvious and this is not a really good football team. They play in a really weak division so those wins are easy, when it comes to tough opponents on the big stage they crumble. Sorry D fans, you are only what? 3 or 4 games better than a team that is tanking their entire season and that traded away every starter that was on the team. Let that sink in for a moment

  23. Jason Garrett need to go, period. Way, way to conservative many of his calls. Sometimes you have to roll the dice if you intend to win. Rod Marinelli needs to take back over the defense play calling. Chris Richard is not the answer on defense. What can you say about special teams coaching! They have underperformed all year. By the way who is the special teams coach?

    I don’t agree much with Jerry, but I think the Cowboys have the talent to have a better record than hey have. Like Jerry, that adds up to coaching!

  24. Well, Boys prob should’ve gone for it on 4th down instead of their last FG. But if they’d have missed you can be sure Jerrah would still not be defending his coach.

  25. Jason Garnett got out coached. It is an all too common occurrence. That Jerry Jones is just now tumbling to it says something about him.

  26. Well, I’m concerned Bob Quinn might hire Garrett in an effort to keep his job. If there is one GM dumb enough to give Garrett a shot at the big job, it’s Quinn.

  29. Dak is not that good? I’m a Chiefs fan. I have no horse in this race. Dak is pretty damn good. He makes every play he is asked to make. They have a great offense, line and the best back in football. Dak will be good for a while. He is leading the number one offense in football.

  31. The Steelers, lol, check that coach’s winning percentage! Jones just said 2 or 3 weeks ago that Garrett is the coach for the job. I think Jones is correct for at least another 10 years, he just needs more time.

  32. Finally! This is a super bowl talented team. These cowboys would completely miss the playoffs in any other division. Clearly the Patriots were struggling. And have struggled this year and this clearly superior team failed to win. And can anyone clearly explain the decision to accept the field goal trailing by 7? Either pick up first down or score. Like giving Tom Brady the ball with a lead and little time left in the game makes sense. Fire Garrett tonight. Interim coach former Ohio state coach. Then proceed as necessary.

  33. How many times over the years have we seen these loaded teams come up short?

    Way too many to count, it seems that having to many great players leads to turmoil, too many huge egos in the lockerroom is never a good thing!

    Remember the Eagles “Dream Team” in 2011, as great as that roster was they only managed an 8-8 season and missed the Playoffs!

  36. He has made his decision. Garrett is done after the season ends in a first round playoff exit. (Yes they make the playoffs due to Philly’s inability to win.)

    It will be one of two guys on that sideline. Urban Myer or Lincoln Riley.

  39. If the special teams deficiencies fall on the coaches then the coaching deficiencies fall on the GM. His biggest problem is getting a coach. Nobody who’s even nearly competent is going to take that job with Jones constantly meddling in everything (see the NFL franchises in Washington and Cincinnati). Garrett isn’t in a hurry to leave and find himself unemployed. I think you could take half a dozen other NFL coaches who would have won multiple Super Bowls with the Cowboys…..just like before until Jerry’s ego got in the way….just like now.

  40. I am honestly not sure exactly what his coaching responsibilities are? He seems to be a bit of a figure head but I am not in the building but on the field appears others are running the show

  41. Pats did nothing but beat a team the jets whupped the crap out of,pats needed officials help to beat a team that has not beaten a team over 500,…let that sink in!!!

  42. Jason Garrett is a terrible head coach. He’s been exactly the kind of toadie that Jerry Jones adores and he masterfully plays the crony game, which will likely land him another head coaching gig. He’s the kind of guy conservative owners want to succeed, so he keeps his job years after proving he won’t.

  45. Garrett is no Belichick but Dak detractors have a point. I mean with all the weapons on offense, how are you not able to score a single TD? If the likes of Daniel Jones, Lamar Jackson, and Baker Mayfield can score on this defense so should a QB like Dak who wants to be paid elite money.

  46. I’m so tired of this #1 offense crap. They are only capable of moving the ball against teams with losing records and awful defenses.

    The stats don’t lie, look at the games they play against teams above 500. Zeke runs 20 or so times for 80 yards and Dak barely throws for 200. With the upcoming schedule this offense will fall below 15th in the league.

  48. Everybody know Jerry already has a wink-nod agreement with BB to come to Dallas. With Brady on his way to LA Chargers, no reason for BB to stay in NE.

  50. Jones wasted at least 5 years before getting to this point.

    Garrett been his coach 8 years and Jones suddenly has an ephifianny that he needs to go when he kicks the FG on 4th down.

    Jones real problem is he needs a lap dog for a coach. That’s why he’ll never win the Super Bowl again

  51. tylawspick6 says:
    November 24, 2019 at 8:49 pm
    He is not wrong

    Dallas has the #1 offense and they were stifled tonight as well

    Do you watch football? If Dallas was stifled then why was it 13-9? Why did Dak outplay Brady? Why did Zeke outplay Michel?

    Dallas has the #1 offense because they play in the NFC East. We in Dallas even know that. Pats are anywhere because they play in the AFC East. They play no one.

    I hear they have a new invention. It is called a remote.

  52. objectivefbfan says:
    November 24, 2019 at 9:49 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    November 24, 2019 at 8:49 pm
    He is not wrong

    Dallas has the #1 offense and they were stifled tonight as well

    Do you watch football? If Dallas was stifled then why was it 13-9? Why did Dak outplay Brady? Why did Zeke outplay Michel?

    Dallas has the #1 offense because they play in the NFC East. We in Dallas even know that. Pats are anywhere because they play in the AFC East. They play no one.

    I hear they have a new invention. It is called a remote.

    ————-

    The AFC East has two teams with better records than any team in the NFC East. Meanwhile the Giants and the Redskins together only have had many wins as the hapless Jets

  53. “Clearly the Patriots were struggling. And have struggled this year and this clearly superior team failed to win.”

    Lets find a little perspective here…
    The Pats offense was struggling. The Pats defense was doing what it does most weeks – suffocate the other team, and win some turnovers. The Pats special teams were doing what they’ve done all year – winning the field position battle. The opponent always gets a say, and this opponent has the best record in the league and the best passing D in the league for a reason.

    The Cowboys are not at all the “clearly superior team”

  54. Down by 7 late in the 4th quarter at the NE 11 and they kick a field goal.

    As Gregg Easterbrook would say, “as the ball sailed through the uprights, I wrote ‘game over’ in my notebook”.

    To get to the 11 and do something that still leaves you needing a TD is about as lame s coaching gets.

    A team called the Cowboys should have some daring. That was sad.

