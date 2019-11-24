Jerry Jones vents about coaching

Getty Images

If Jason Garrett and the Giants want to do business after the season, Jerry Jones may encourage it.

Jones vented to reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots about deficiencies in coaching.

“Special teams is a total reflection of coaching,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The special-teams gaffes included a blocked punt that led to a touchdown, plus multiple failures of execution on kickoff returns and a missed field goal.

“With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated,” Jones also said, via the team’s official website. Which is another way of saying, “We have the talent, so talent isn’t the problem.”

And to make it clear that Jones wasn’t happy about coaching, he said this: “I don’t think there’s a game where a coaching staff couldn’t do better. I don’t like that we’ve got so many [this year] as I’m standing here tonight.”

With the head coach only five regular-season games away from completing his current contract, Jones’ sudden decision to criticize a coach he previously defended so aggressively suggests that Jones could eventually be doing what he’s done in the past — supporting an employee totally and completely and unconditional until the moment he no longer does.