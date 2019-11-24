Jets lose TD to OPI, settle for 3-3 tie with Raiders

Getty Images

The Jets have made opening drive touchdowns a habit and it looked like they made it five in a row at home on Sunday.

It appeared they scored on an eight-yard toss to Demaryius Thomas, but a replay review led officials to flag tight end Daniel Brown for offensive pass interference. That pushed the Jets back and the Raiders defense held them to a Sam Ficken field goal that tied the score 3-3 with five minutes to play in the first quarter.

In most of those previous touchdown drives, Darnold has been a big driver of the offense and that was again the case on Sunday. He hit Le'Veon Bell and Robby Anderson for gains of more than 20 yards and went 4-of-5 for 63 yards overall. He also scrambled twice for nine yards.

The Raiders’ first drive ended when wide receiver Hunter Renfrow dropped a pass on third down. He was short of the sticks, however, and may not have gotten the first down anyway.