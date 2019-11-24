Jets stretch lead to 20-3 early in the third quarter

Getty Images

The Jets moved the ball well in the first half, but only got in the end zone once.

It took them two minutes to match that touchdown in the second half. Braxton Berrios broke free for a 69-yard gain on a short pass from Sam Darnold and tight end Ryan Griffin waltzed into the end zone on a one-yard pass one play later as the Jets stretched their lead over the Raiders to 20-3.

The pass to Berrios was very well designed as the Jets bunched three receivers and created traffic at the line of scrimmage that sprung Berrios free for the big gain. The touchdown is the first of Berrios’s NFL career.

It’s been a good day for Darnold, who is now 14-of-19 for 238 yards to go with a rushing touchdown in the first half.