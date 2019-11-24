Jets take 13-3 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Raiders came into Sunday with three straight wins, but all of those games were played in Oakland and life on the road isn’t agreeing with them.

The Jets scored all four times they had the ball in the first half and lead the Raiders 13-3. They had a chance to add to that lead just before halftime on a Sam Ficken field goal, but he missed from 48 yards. That kick was set up by a 26-yard Braxton Berrios punt return that was boosted 15 yards by an unnecessary roughness penalty on punter A.J. Cole.

It’s unusual to see a punter get such a call, but it was that kind of a half for the Raiders. They dropped several passes, had a roughing the passer penalty that helped set up a Jets touchdown, missed a field goal and gave up a sack while picking up 123 yards of offense.

The Jets had 100 more yards of offense and put together three long scoring drives, but their lead could be bigger. They had a touchdown taken away when officials ruled there was offensive pass interference on an automatic review of the scoring play, which meant they settled for a field goal on their first possession of the game.