Jets thump Raiders 34-3 for third straight win

The Jets and Raiders both took winning streaks into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium, but only the Jets will be taking one into Week 13.

Oakland took a 3-0 lead to open the game, but the Jets scored the next 34 points while shutting the Raiders out the rest of the way for their third straight win. In addition to three wins, it’s also three straight games with 34 points for a Jets team that looks nothing like the one that opened the season with a 1-7 record.

Sam Darnold was 20-of-29 for 315 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown before letting David Fales run out the clock in the fourth quarter. It’s now three strong games in a row for Darnold, who has apparently busted the ghosts that were playing with his head last month.

Le'Veon Bell had 118 yards of offense, Robby Anderson caught a touchdown and the fairly maligned Jets offensive line held the Raiders defense in check throughout the afternoon. All in all, it was the best day of the year for head coach Adam Gase’s offense and Gregg Williams’s defense was sharp as well.

Derek Carr was 15-of-27 for 127 yards and an interception before Jon Gruden pulled him in the third quarter. Josh Jacobs never got going against a good Jets run defense and Gruden’s first challenge win of the year in the first half marked the final happy moment of the afternoon for the Raiders.

They’ll face the Chiefs in Week 13, but it won’t be the battle for first place in the AFC West they were hoping to set up with a win this week. The Jets will try to make it four in a row against the Bengals in Cincinnati.