Joey Slye: Obviously it looked very stupid when I missed

Getty Images

The Panthers had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but kicker Joey Slye capped a bad day by missing a 28-yard field goal attempt.

The Saints would drive for a game-winning field goal of their own and the loss dropped the Panthers to 5-6 with very little chance of making the playoffs. Slye missed two extra points earlier in the game and discussed his “huge hand in this loss” after the game.

“Obviously, that field goal should have put us over the top, and it didn’t,” Slye said, via ESPN.com. “The obvious statement is I feel the loss is on me. I’m going to take ownership of that. . . . I felt very confident. Obviously, it looked very stupid when I missed.”

There were obviously other moments that could have gone differently for the Panthers over the course of the game, but Slye’s miss at the end is tough to push aside as the most memorable moment in the loss.