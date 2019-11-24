Jon Gruden “really disappointed” after 34-3 loss to Jets

Getty Images

The Raiders came into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium with three straight wins and Wild Card position in the AFC, but the playoffs felt a long way away by the time the matchup with the Jets came to an end.

Oakland scored the first three points of the game, but the Jets scored the other 34 in a one-sided rout that erased many of the good feelings generated over the last few weeks. Derek Carr got pulled in the third quarter once the game was out of hand and head coach Jon Gruden ticked off a number of things that led to the blowout when he spoke to the media after the game.

“We dropped passes,” Gruden said in his press conference. “Hell, we dropped four center-quarterback exchanges in the second half. We missed tackles. We missed field goals. We missed the opportunity to show fans who came out today what kind of football team we are. I’m really disappointed in it. I take credit for all that went wrong.”

The Raiders will have a chance to reverse course again in Week 13 by beating the Chiefs, but a loss in Kansas City would leave them with little margin for error over the final four weeks of the regular season.