Josh Norman active despite reports he’d be scratched

Sunday morning opened with a report that Washington would make cornerback Josh Norman a healthy scratch against the Lions, but it appears someone changed their minds after the reports from Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan, Adam Schefter of ESPN and others hit the wire.

Norman is active while cornerback Aaron Colvin is on the inactive list along with quarterback Colt McCoy, running back Chris Thompson, wide receiver Cam Sims, offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, defensive lineman Daron Payne and safety Jeremy Reaves.

Norman was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on Friday, but the move to scratch him was thought to be because of his performance. Norman was pulled from last week’s loss to the Jets and defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said this week that the veteran corner isn’t making plays for the defense.

Norman’s declining on-field play comes with Washington able to clear $12.5 million in cap space by getting rid of him after the season. That seems likely to happen, although Sunday’s change in plans is a reminder that little in the NFL is set in stone.