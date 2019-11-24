Mike Evans joins Randy Moss as only players to with six 1,000-yard seasons to open career

AP

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans made some history with his first catch of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Evans picked up 17 yards on a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter of the game and that moved him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season. It’s the sixth time in six NFL seasons that Evans has reached that milestone, which leaves him in select company.

Randy Moss is the only other wideout who has put together six straight 1,000-yard seasons to open his NFL career. Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin also crossed the 1,000-yard mark during Sunday’s 35-22 win.

Evans said during the week that it would mean a lot for him to join Moss in that group. He added, via the Tampa Bay Times, that he hopes to “stay healthy next year and surpass him” as the first player to go 7-for-7 to start his career.