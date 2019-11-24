Mike Tomlin on QB: We’ll see what next week holds

Getty Images

The Steelers made a quarterback change on their way to a 16-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin got a predictable question when he met the media for his postgame press conference.

Tomlin was asked whether Devlin Hodges would get the start or if the team would go back to Mason Rudolph for a home game against the Browns.

“We’ll see what next week holds,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin said Rudolph wasn’t doing enough and completing 8-of-16 for 85 yards and an interception certainly fits that description of his effort. Hodges was 5-of-11 for 118 yards and a touchdown after entering the game in the third quarter.

Rudolph threw four interceptions in Pittsburgh’s loss to the Browns in Week 11, so it’s not just one bad outing and that may lead to Tomlin to cast his lot with Hodges next time out.