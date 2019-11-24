Panthers make it close, but it’s costly

Getty Images

The Panthers continue to hang around against the Saints, but they may run out of guys.

They’ve lost two starters for the game already, and may have lost a third just before the half, as they were cutting the Saints lead to 17-15.

The Panthers have had defensive tackle Dontari Poe (knee) and left guard Greg Van Roten (toe) carted off, and announced as out for the rest of the day. Then on a failed two-point conversion, wide receiver D.J. Moore came up grabbing his arm after falling to the ground.

The Panthers could ill afford losing any of those guys, in a season marked by injuries to former MVP Cam Newton along with merely great players like Kawann Short.

The Saints ran out to a 14-0 lead, but the Panthers answered with a 51-yard touchdown to Moore, followed by Christian McCaffrey being fed often, and catching a wide-open touchdown pass just before the half.