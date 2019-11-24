Patriots hold off Cowboys to assure 17th consecutive 10-win season

The Patriots had fewer than 300 yards. Tom Brady passed for fewer than 200 yards. The Patriots scored only one touchdown. They had no scoring drive longer than 38 yards.

The Patriots won anyway, holding on for a 13-9 victory.

It was the Patriots’ 18th consecutive home victory in the regular season and the 21st in row counting the postseason. Carolina was the last road team to win at Gillette, beating the Patriots on Oct. 1, 2017.

The Patriots moved their record to 10-1 to maintain a two-game lead over the Bills. They set an NFL record with a 17th consecutive 10-win season, breaking a tie with the 49ers (1983-98).

The Cowboys, who play the Bills on Thanksgiving Day, fell to 6-5. They remain a game ahead of the Eagles in the division.

New England’s scoring drives covered 12, 3 and 38 yards as special teams and defense bailed them out on a less-than-ideal day at Foxboro.

Matthew Slater blocked a Chris Jones punt that Nate Ebner recovered at the Dallas 12 to set up Brady’s 10-yard touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry, who became the 75th different player to catch a scoring pass from Brady.

Stephon Gilmore‘s interception of Dak Prescott on a pass intended for Amari Cooper set up the Patriots at the Dallas 29 and led to a Nick Folk field goal.

The Patriots’ final score came after two special teams penalties on the Cowboys allowed the Patriots to start at their own 38.

The Cowboys will leave thinking of all the missed opportunities.

On their final drive, the Cowboys gained 27 yards before facing a third-and-one at their own 35. Ezekiel Elliott caught a 3-yard pass from Prescott, but center Travis Frederick was called for tripping, the second questionable tripping call in the game to wipe out a gain on third down for the Cowboys.

Prescott threw incomplete and then thought he had a 20-yard gain to Cooper on fourth-and-11 before replay reversed it. The ball clearly hit the ground before Cooper secured it.

The Cowboys did not see the ball again.

The Patriots held Cooper without a catch, and Prescott, who entered the game leaving the league in passing yards, passed for 212 yards. The Cowboys had 321 total yards.

  7. A win’s a win. Figures that when Brady is finally declining, the D is world class.

    Still hoping for a shot at the division, but the Pats aura is a lot to overcome (as are refs – sorry, but those tripping calls!)

  9. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:41 pm
    The refs almost want the Patriots in the playoffs as much as the Vikings

    I guess it was the refs that held Cooper to zero catches
    I guess it was the refs that pretty much held Elliott in check.
    I guess it was the refs that threw Daks pick.

    Losers make excuses.

  10. The Cowboys haven’t been able to beat a good team yet, they’ll beat the Bills on Thursday but they’re not a good team either.

    Cooper disappears against physical CB’s who play man and Gilmour is one of the best.

    Hats off to the Pats, awesome defense.

  12. randomcommenter says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:43 pm
    More like referees held off cowboys. Pats get the big call in a key moment..As usual

    And crybabies cry when the Patriots win… as usual

  13. I was happy to just to witness the quantum event at the end of the game where Brady dropped back and threw a big looping incomplete pass – all in less than 1 second.

  14. It WAS tripping, as Periera pointed out. 72 put his leg out to trip while the rushing defender was being tackled by by 70. Ticky tacky? Maybe, often missed? Sure. Tripping? 100%.

  15. Hey Dallas fans we know what you’re gonna say – Just wait till next year man….Just wait till next year….Daks gonna be really good next year after he’s had another season of mediocre football just wait and see….Just wait till next year man….When we have Zeke here from the beginning we’ll be unstoppable…Just wait till next year….Hey Garrett I saw you smiling again after another loss and I know what you’re gonna say too – Really proud of the way we played today…Proud of the way my guys hung in there…Really proud

  16. billsrthefuture says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:42 pm
    A win’s a win. Figures that when Brady is finally declining, the D is world class.

    —-
    I didn’t think Brady had a bad game. He was better than the stat line showed. Drops o’plenty.

    Wynn instead of Newhouse at LT made a huge difference in the run game as I said he would.

  21. Remember when people were screaming the Pats hadn’t played anyone yet, and as soon as they did it would start showing how phony it all was?

    Yeah, I ‘member.

  25. Dome teams can’t play in the elements. It was obvious the Cowboys were not used to play in bad weather games.

  29. Both looked like crap but pats always have officials to bail em’ out,in Afc title game there was a huge 3rd down catch just like the one ruled incomplete and surprise it was ruled a catch for patsies,go back and watch it,pats and refs cheating won’t stop.

  32. The Patriot fans will never admit that the refs were a bit sketchy.
    However, they will be in the AFCCG probably vs the Ravens and BB will find a way to contain LJ and if the refs help they will end up in the SB.
    But, those calls were a bit sketchy, was not the cause for Dallas to lose the game, but it sure as heck took the opportunity away for them to try to win it.
    Cue all the Pats fans now to disagree haha
    BB is a genius and he is 2 steps ahead of any other coach in the league. The only teams that can probably give them a run in the AFC in playoffs is Balt and KC
    Going to be some good football if the team in the stripes stays out of it.

  33. davidsoria175yahoocom says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:49 pm
    Both looked like crap but pats always have officials to bail em’ out,in Afc title game there was a huge 3rd down catch just like the one ruled incomplete and surprise it was ruled a catch for patsies,go back and watch it,pats and refs cheating won’t stop.

    ——
    😭😭😭😭😭

  41. Lots of drops and clutch defense today. By the way didn’t know you were allowed to extend your foot and impede the progress of a rusher. Cowboys were getting most of the calls up until the 4th quarter so I don’t want to hear any whining.

  42. And the Cowboys still haven’t beaten a team with a winning record. But, that’s what happens when you have a terrible coach who thinks other teams will offer him a coaching job (not gonna happen) and a QB who has never won a big game and wants $30M+ in a long-term contract.

    You can’t beat the Patriots when you make so many mistakes. Still, all they could muster was three field goals with all the money they have tied up in that offense. That falls on the head puppet, er…I mean head coach.

  43. 0 wins vs teams with winning records. How do the Cowboys expect to win a playoff game?. Oh, and nice call Jason on 4th down to get the field goal. That helped a lot, or was it the call of the boy genius OC?

  46. Mike Periera said on FOX it was a good call. He stuck his leg out and tripped him. Aikman almost cried.

    The calls favored the Cowboys. Pats had more penalty yards and Cowboys had more first downs from penalties.

  48. Here’s hoping the Bills can conjure up a victory on Thursday.

    Cowboys are America’s team, don’t ya know.

    SMH.

  51. As much as I hate the patriots the cowboys are the Cleveland browns of the nfc. They will never put it together with that coaching staff. That old fool is too big an ego to make the change

  55. “I didn’t think Brady had a bad game. He was better than the stat line showed. Drops o’plenty.
    Wynn instead of Newhouse at LT made a huge difference in the run game as I said he would”

    You called that? That having your best O-lineman back would improve the run game?

    Brady has haunted my nightmares for 2 decades. I see him as the terminator. This season? Not so much. He’s been consistently above-average.

    Obviously, good – but no longer scary, at all.

  56. mybigthirdleg says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:51 pm
    Tripping lol…how many penalties did NE have? 1…maybe 2…amazing they never hold

    Dallas 7-50
    NE 6-57

    But yeah it was the refs

  60. streetyson says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:46 pm
    It WAS tripping, as Periera pointed out. 72 put his leg out to trip while the rushing defender was being tackled by by 70. Ticky tacky? Maybe, often missed? Sure. Tripping? 100
    ———————-
    This is why no one listens to Patriot fans about anything. This is why they are Patriot fans. Belichick could be caught cheating red handed, like in the past, and they still claim he’s no a cheater. Only certain types of people are dumb enough to not see these thing n they are called “Patriot fans”.

  62. “Hard to beat the cheaters n refs at home”

    Hard (for some) to watch the game and see it for what it was. Cowboys couldn’t score a touchdown? That’s what it was.

  66. Gilmore is now ahead of Donald for DPOY in my book. Shutting down – no- shutting OUT an elite route runner like Cooper is just.. wow 😮

  68. terripet says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:41 pm
    Fake calls on Dallas. Hard to beat the cheaters n refs at home

    *******
    What’s the matter? Still upset about how bad the Dolts played on Thursday night? Maybe about Luck not being the league MVP this year?! Don’t fret the Dolts may still get a Wild Card! Trying to feel good about yourself by trolling the Pats? Kind of pathetic.

  69. PFT should have a worst calls of the day section.
    The tripping call against the Cowboys on 3rd down was robbery. It doesn’t get any worse than that.
    The NFL is a joke.

  70. To be clear, I don’t think the cowboys would have been able to win the game, but to have a game impacted on a non existent “penalty” like tripping is hard to take. Just like the NBA, When it’s money time refs should not put their thumb on the scale. Hard to take a BS call like that. Cowboys under Garrett are what they have always been a Middle of the road team. When results do not match the talent is all about the coaching good or bad, these 2 teams are a perfect example of that. On paper talent wise it’s not even close between pats and cowboys, but one side has Garret and the other belicheat. It’s like the cowboys can’t out swim a legless swimmer. NO MORE GARRETT.

  72. SWFLPC.INC says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:57 pm
    Jason Garret is a fool for kicking a FG when he was inside the 10 …
    ——————————
    Easy for you to make that call. Someone who has probably never coached a day in your life but probably was the best at playing trumpet In high school.

  74. Steelcurtain…we most definitely have and will enjoy it while it lasts…19 years and counting, thank you.

  76. Pats fan here – Both tripping calls were questionable – 1st one Dallas gave a knee to the nuts and the second one had more of a look as a trip.

    Brady and Offense is really bad considering how good they once were, but there was some improvement on run game and Rookie Harry caught a TD.

    If the Offense does not improve by Playoffs they may not make it past AFCGG.

  78. I would’ve liked to have seen that last Cowboys drive continue minus the tripping penalty. I did not see anything egregious enough to necessitate a flag . Tough call but Cowboys had plenty of chances throughout the game and had too many miscues and did not get the job done.

  81. dallasfan76 says:
    November 24, 2019 at 8:08 pm
    Tripping call (plural) = The “Patriot” Way

    Bad coaching and not beating a team with a winning record

    “The Cowboy way”

  82. Patriots defense isn’t an all-time great unit, but it’s for real. Bad weather game and Brady was putting balls right on guys hands. It’s up to these rookies to catch them. They’ll only get better, (as will the offense throughout December) and if the Pats have homefield throughout, the fellowship of the miserable will be suffering through yet another Patriots Super Bowl party.

Leave a Reply

