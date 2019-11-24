Quandre Diggs praised by Pete Carroll for quickly improving Seahawks’ defense

Getty Images

Quandre Diggs has only been a Seahawk for two games, but he’s already made a big difference to their defense.

After Seattle’s defense shut down Carson Wentz and the Eagles’ offense today, coach Pete Carroll praised Diggs, a safety who arrived from Detroit in a trade, for being a quick study of the Seahawks’ defense and already emerging as a veteran leader who helps his younger teammates.

“He’s doing stuff. I’m really excited about him,” Carroll said. “As a good player that’s got experience and good wherewithal and all that, he helps other players. He’s doing it. The confidence that comes from knowing he knows the game and knows what’s going on.”

Carroll said the rest of the defense is feeding off what Diggs brings to the table.

“It’s the factor that really good players bring. Guys around them play better,” Carroll said.

Diggs cost the Seahawks only a fifth-round draft pick. Some fifth-round picks don’t even make the team, or play only sparingly. The Seahawks’ 2020 fifth-round pick has already made an impact.