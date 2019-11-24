Rashaad Penny goes long to put Seahawks up 17-3

Getty Images

Rashaad Penny was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Seahawks in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Eagles and he kept it rolling in the second half.

Penny broke free for a 58-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks now lead 17-3. Penny had a 21-yard run a couple of plays before his score and is now up to 128 yards on nine carries.

The touchdown came amid some injury drama on the Eagles sideline.

Quarterback Carson Wentz made a brief stop at the sideline medical tent before heading to the locker room just before the end of the third quarter of the game. There’s been no announcement of what led to the trip and Josh McCown was getting ready on the sideline, but Wentz remains in the game.

Wentz had a rough day ahead of whatever sent him for a visit with the medical staff. He’s lost a fumble, thrown an interception and been sacked three times while completing 18-of-27 passes for 100 yards.

He’ll need a rapid change in fortunes if the Eagles are going to avoid falling to 5-6 on the year.