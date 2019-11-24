Rashaad Penny: I got my opportunity and made the most of it

Getty Images

The Seahawks couldn’t get much going on offense for much of Sunday’s game against the Eagles and it remained a one-score game into the fourth quarter despite the Seahawks defense shutting down Philadelphia.

Running back Rashaad Penny was finally able to change that in the second half. Penny ran three times for 12 yards to get the offense some momentum and then really got going as the fourth quarter got underway. He ripped off a 21-yard gain and then broke free for a 58-yard touchdown that opened up a 14-point lead on the way to a 17-9 road win.

Penny ended the afternoon with a season-high 14 carries after running 14 times over the previous three games while playing a secondary role behind Chris Carson. Penny also lost a fumble against the 49ers in Week 10 and said he was “grateful for the opportunity” that came his way on Sunday.

“It’s been a big test, but it’s [about] me just staying poised, staying who I am and patiently waiting my turn. [I’m] just trying to prove that I can play,” Penny said in comments distributed by the Eagles. “But we have a great running back in front of me in Chris, he shows it week-in and week-out – all last season and this season. So, yeah, it gets kind of hard for me. But, then again, I just stay the guy I am, stay poised and wait for my turn and opportunity and just make the most out of it.”

Penny may not get as many opportunities against the Vikings next week, but the Seahawks can turn to him with confidence that he’s able to provide what they need when the offense is stuck in a rut.