Report: Josh Norman a healthy scratch

Getty Images

Officially, Washington cornerback Josh Norman is listed as questionable today with a hamstring injury. But he’s reportedly going to be sidelined today not because of the injury, but simply because he isn’t playing well.

Norman will be inactive today against the Lions even though he is healthy, according to Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan.

After Norman was pulled from Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said he wasn’t sure why Norman isn’t playing well. Today’s benching suggests that the staff doesn’t think it was just one bad game last week.

Norman has the highest salary cap hit on Washington’s entire roster, and the way he has underperformed his contract is emblematic of the larger problems on the team.