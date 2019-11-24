Reports: Phillip Dorsett won’t play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Patriots listed three of their wide receivers as questionable on Friday and they’re set to play without at least one of them.

According to multiple reports, Phillip Dorsett will not play against the Cowboys. Dorsett suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown pass from Julian Edelman last Sunday and those reports say that he has not cleared the concussion protocol yet.

Mohamed Sanu was the other wideout to draw a questionable tag and reports during the week indicated he’s a long shot to play on Sunday. Edelman was also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but there’s been no sign that he’s going to miss the game.

Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry are the other wideouts in New England.

Nine other Patriots were listed as questionable, including quarterback Tom Brady. Brady is expected to make the start against Dallas and all of the inactives will be announced 90 minutes ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.