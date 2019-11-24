Saints not expected to have Marshon Lattimore Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints will play the Panthers on Sunday before turning around for a Thanksgiving game against the Falcons and it looks like cornerback Marshon Lattimore is more likely to play in the second of those games.

Lattimore missed last week’s win over the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He returned for a limited practice on Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the cornerback is not expected to play against the Panthers. He adds that the hope is that Friday’s return to practice sets the stage for him to be on the field on Thursday, although the next few days will determine if that’s the case.

Left guard Andrus Peat, fullback Zach Line, and wide receiver Deonte Harris have all been ruled out for the Saints. No other New Orelans players are listed as questionable.