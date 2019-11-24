Sam Darnold: Vibe’s a lot better for sure

Posted by Josh Alper on November 24, 2019, 6:52 PM EST
When the Jets beat the Giants in Week 10 to improve to 2-7, quarterback Sam Darnold said that the team still had a shot at the playoffs “if we get on a roll here and we win out.”

The Jets have won two more games since then, so that possibility is still on the table and Darnold said after Sunday’s 34-3 win over the Raiders that the prospect is “definitely in the back of my head.” He said that taking things one week at a time is a more prominent thought and that living in the moment is much easier now than when the team was 1-7.

“Whenever you win it’s always going to feel a little bit different than when you lose,” Darnold said in his postgame press conference. “The vibe, it’s a lot better for sure. But we’ve just got to keep putting in the work during the week and if we do that then this vibe’s going to continue.”

The Bengals and Dolphins are next up for the Jets, so keeping the vibe going certainly seems like a possibility for a team that’s scored 102 points during their three-game winning streak.

  1. Man, I would’ve been nice how this team turned out if he never got sick. Glad to see they’re starting to piece it together though

  5. joetoronto says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:07 pm
    Darnold is obviously the real deal, he’s so much better than Josh Allen and right there with Baker Mayfield
    ——
    He sure is. Maybe he’ll get a chance to prove it in the playoffs.

    Oh wait….my bad..

  7. He is a better quarterback than josh Allen bills fans let’s be real. Josh Allen has a ton of talent but if you take away Allen’s running ability he is not accurate enough to carry a team with his arm. The bills are doing good this year but if they had the early schedule the jets had they would not have this many wins. Plus we gave you your first win the jets should have won

  8. We’re starting to see a good young QB coming of age. It’s a QB league and the Jets have finally found a franchise QB. Just like most elite QB throughout NFL history that join really bad teams, it takes a couple years to start getting the ball rolling. Darnold is still 2 or 3 years away from becoming the QB he’ll eventually become, but we’re seeing flashes. He’s much stronger than he was just 2 or 3 weeks ago after recovering from an illness that just wipes away all your strength. Enjoy it Jets’ fans. This is just the beginning.

  9. KoolAidFree says:
    November 24, 2019 at 7:49 pm
    Note to Sam – You don’t get too high after a win, and you don’t get too down after a loss. Stay even keel regardless and concentrate on getting better bro or you won’t make it
    //////////////////////////////////////
    And you know this from experiencing it first hand over the course of your long, distinguished career as an NFL QB???

  10. Thank you Charlie you are actually a nice fan who I enjoy reading your comments and don’t just troll. I only really comment on jets stuff but I do get stuck fighting with other people who want to be negative about my jets. But thanks for having a nice thing to say

