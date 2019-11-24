Sean Payton after beating Panthers: “Wasn’t New York’s best game”

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 24, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
After beating the Panthers on a last-second field goal, you might have thought Sean Payton would take the high road and let previous slights slide.

You would be mistaken.

The Saints coach made sure to get his digs in, after the Panthers had a chance to go ahead late thanks to a pass interference call on review. But a missed field goal by Panthers kicker Joey Slye opened the door for his team to march downfield for the win, and for Payton to sharpen his material.

“It wasn’t our best game, it wasn’t their best game, and quite honestly it wasn’t New York’s best game,” Payton said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com.

The Panthers challenged a pass interference on a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, alleging that Jarius Wright was held up as he crossed the middle of the field. Considering the dismal record of challenges of uncalled pass interference penalties, it seemed like a waste of a timeout by Ron Rivera.

But after review, officials called Saints rookie Chauncey Garnder-Johnson for PI.

After the Saints were jammed out of a trip to the Super Bowl last year, and after Payton offered more suggestions last week on  how the league could improve the process, it had to gall him. He challenged one early in the game and lost, seemingly just trying to prove a point rather than having a sincere hope it would go his way.

23 responses to “Sean Payton after beating Panthers: “Wasn’t New York’s best game”

  1. watched the majority of it, great game, it did seem at times the like refs were trying to stick it to the Saints

  3. It was a good pi call he would have caught it had the saints defender not hugged him and then panthers would have been up 6 bc slye would have missed extra point but then brees would have driven the field and scored a td instead of a fg has he would have had more time

  9. Wasn’t Sean Payton’s best day. Nearly blew a 14-point lead, couldn’t figure out Christian McCaffrey is the entire Panthers offense and doesn’t know how to manage the fourth quarter of a game to save his life.

    I’m a Saints fan, and I’m disgusted and embarrassed that this petulant crybaby is my team’s head coach. Nothing is ever his fault. Do better or grab a pacifier, crybaby.

  10. Payton is an insufferable baby.

    I think I’ll watch a replay of the Vikings stealing one from clown. After he mocked the fans with a Skol chant.

    Such a baby.

  11. That was pass interference. DB mugged the WR crossing the field. Peyton needs glasses or maybe unbiased point of view

  14. Not a Saints fan, and have been critical that they could not get over last years call. That being stated, I have got to give the Saints credit for their focus and fortitude, because PI or not, what a time for that call to be made. Good victory in a hard fought contest.

  16. I think I’ll watch a replay of the Vikings stealing one from clown. After he mocked the fans with a Skol chant.

    —————————————-

    Haha you do that. I’ll rewatch a different Saints-Vikings game to wax nostalgic.

  17. I don’t think most people, including Payton, would argue that that play wasn’t PI. But it was no way as egregious as the one last week in the Texans-Ravens game that was not overturned and called after review.

    The call wasn’t the problem, the consistency of the reviews is.

  18. PI challenges haven’t been ruled effectively by the refs and New York all year, but the one overturned in the game was a good call. That’s actually what you would want right Sean?

  19. This clown fan base saints remind me so much of the vikings fan base moan cry about everything … First off both your teams play in domes so your not real nfl teams to begin with 2nd saints and viking fan base need safe spaces with all the crying they do both teams need to go away

  20. You may not like the Saints or Payton, but there’s not denying that the refs and the NFL are acting like gangsters. The message was clear: “Well Payton, you wanted reviews, here are your reviews”

  21. The problem wasn’t that they reversed it. It was PI. The issue is that they didn’t overturn a challenge earlier on PI and called MT13 for PI
    Just looking for consistency. (By the way the refs admittedly blew two called this year already vs the Texans and rams)

  22. Ref union sticking it to Payton after all he has said about them since last year’s Rams game? Certainly doesn’t appear to be below the zebras.

  23. Apparently ol’ Sean still hasn’t learned the very basic lesson that the best way to not have officials decide games is to not let the games get so close.

    Until he learns how to put the other team away, I expect this insipid whining of his to continue. It’s like he feels entitled to win without it being stressful.

