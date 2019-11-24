Sparse crowd in D.C.

Getty Images

The suspension (deletion) of the blackout policy guarantees that fans will be able to see the local team’s home games without leaving their homes. In some cities, most fans aren’t leaving their homes.

In D.C., images appearing on social media show a mostly empty FedEx Field for a rematch of the 1991 NFC Championship with the Lions, the last time either team played for a Super Bowl berth.

John Keim of ESPN.com posted one just after 1:00 p.m. ET, with wide swaths of empty seats. Before the game, the parking lot had plenty of spots.

And the people there aren’t exclusively Washington fans. As JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington pointed out, “There are more Lions fans at FedEx Field than I knew existed.”

There are fewer and fewer Washington fans, because there are fewer and fewer Washington wins. And more and more are clamoring for major changes with the team, starting at the very top.