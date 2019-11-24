Steelers bench Mason Rudolph for Devlin Hodges, who throws TD on second pass

AP

The Steelers benched Mason Rudolph with 12:36 remaining in the third quarter.

The only question is: What took Mike Tomlin so long to make the change?

Rudolph was 8-of-16 for 85 yards with a red zone interception.

The Steelers trailed the winless Bengals 7-3 at halftime, but Tomlin gave Rudolph another series. After a three-and-out, the decision was made for Tomlin.

Devlin Hodges completed his first two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. The 79-yard scoring pass to James Washington has Pittsburgh back on top 10-7.