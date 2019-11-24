Sunday Night wrap-up: 49ers first line of defense leads way

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 24, 2019, 11:20 PM EST
Stack enough first-round picks up at a particular position, and you’ll inevitably hit one of them.

The 49ers appear to have hit them all at once.

Behind the strength of their defensive line, the 49ers throttled the Packers 37-8 to move to 10-1.

They held Green Bay to 198 yards and collected five sacks, getting most of the pressure organically with their front.

Playing without offseason trade acquisition Dee Ford and the out-for-the-year Ronald Blair (and their 9.5 combined sacks), they kept Aaron Rodgers in a hurry throughout the night with their homegrown and highly drafted talent.

Rookie Nick Bosa (now with eight sacks) set the scene with his fumble recovery which set up a touchdown in the first quarter, and they kept making plays all night. He’s the latest first-rounder up front, and perhaps the best of the lot.

Along with DeForest Buckner (5.5 sacks), Arik Armstead, and bit player Solomon Thomas, it’s a pedigreed group. Former sixth-rounder D.J. Jones is making his share of plays, but you find impact players at the tops of drafts, and they have a lot of them.

They won’t be able to keep them all together forever — Armstead’s enjoying a great a contract year, with 10 sacks this season after nine in his first four years. But as long as they’re all here now, the 49ers have a chance to beat anybody in the league.

Here are five more things we learned during Sunday Night Football:

1. How does Rodgers measure himself against other golfers? By height. Or yards per attempt.

The Packers quarterback was 10-of-20 for 41 yards in the first half, a whopping 2.1 yards per pass attempt. Or, roughly the length of the 6-foot-2 Aaron Rodgers.

That was mostly because the 49ers pressure didn’t give them time for plays to develop downfield. There were a few deep attempts that came to nothing, and his long pass in the first half was 10 yards.

He finished the game 20-of-33 for 104 yards and a touchdown (upping the average to 3.2 per attempt in a meaningless second half), and they pulled him in the fourth quarter in favor of Tim Boyle because things were so out of hand.

2. Packers rookie head coach Matt LaFleur has done a creditable job this year. He’s the only one in this class of rookie head coaches who is.

But it was stark seeing the Packers (8-3) so thoroughly out-planned and out-played Sunday night. It was just one stat, but they were 0-of-13 on third down conversions when Rodgers was pulled.

Coming off a bye week, coaches are supposed to have plenty of time to work out all the kinks, and have time to prepare Plans B, C, and D.

None of that was in evidence against the 49ers, and he told NBC’s Michele Tafoya at halftime (when he was down 23-0) that his plan was to “Sitck to the plan.”

That suggests there was one.

3. We could debate the finer points of Jimmy Garoppolo‘s game (and we will), but the best sign for the 49ers is that they’re able to keep him from having to carry the team on a regular basis.

No matter how good a quarterback is, reducing the number of factors is a good way to reduce mistakes. And by playing defense and field position and running, it makes it easier for him to succeed.

Garoppolo has improved in recent weeks, and hit some big plays Sunday to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. He finished 14-of-20 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

He also improved to 18-3 as a starter, and while that might not be a quarterback stat, it helps buy him time to get better at his craft.

4. While things have generally been going well for the Packers, it was alarming to realize Davante Adams scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 12.

And it was practically a rushing touchdown.

He leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, but hadn’t found the end zone at all until taking what amounted to a hand-off from Rodgers in the third quarter.

He missed four games with a toe injury, but it’s still odd to see their most established receiving target struggling to score.

5. The 49ers are not without their share of problems.

They particularly miss left tackle Joe Staley, out with a finger injury.

He was replaced in the starting lineup by sixth-round rookie Justin Skule, but he struggled enough that he was replaced in the first half by undrafted rookie Daniel Bruskill.

They anticipate Staley will be back soon, and they can use him.

36 responses to “Sunday Night wrap-up: 49ers first line of defense leads way

  3. Wow, we’re we exposed tonight. Our coach looks like a deer in the headlights, we have no playmakers on offense and our defense is as bad as usual. It’s safe to say the NFC will be represented by the 49ers, Saints, Seahawks or Vikings in the Super Bowl.

  5. So whats going to be the excuse this week? You cant be a serious football fan and not see this team is a dam beast!!! Best Defense in the NFL. Completely dismantled the Packers. 10-1. BEST TEAM IN THE NFL!!!

    49ers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  6. conormacleod says:
    November 21, 2019 at 12:32 pm
    Even I cannot take the 49ers to win big, but maybe a little. Packers will 100% score more than 10 points. That was kind of a silly prediction for MDS.
    ————–

    You owe MDS an apology.

  7. The packers look like frauds. Without help from the refs, the packers would be 6-5.
    And that is what they looked like tonight a 6-5 team.

  8. Tim Boyle had a higher passer rating than Aaron Rodgers.

    Old, slow, injury prone with declining skills…

    Time to bench Rodgers and start grooming Boyle….

  11. I wasn’t sure the 49ers were that good — now I am. I also wasn’t sure if the Pack was that good — still not sure.

  17. The Niners don’t need the praise, accolades or attention in general. Just continue to play your brand of football and dominate your opponents.

    It would be nice if they could continue to fly under the radar but they now put the League on notice … We’re coming for ya. New Orleans and Baltimore are elite teams but so are we. Congrats football fans there is some great football coming out of the NFC West again.

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  20. Ladies and Gentlemen I present the Green Bay Fraudsters!

    Congrats 49ers fans. Your team showed up and will make a deep playoff run with that defense.

    Congrats to the 2019 NFC North Champions the Minnesota Vikings!

    This team shows no heart or guts. They should be 3-8. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen them fall flat in a prime time game against a good opponent. Rodgers is overrated. He’s past his prime. He will retire with one ring.

  23. They cynics will still say that the 49ers have not beaten a good team in 2019 and that Jimmy G. is a bad quarterback. ROTFL.

  24. Aaron’s thinking, if ya can’t beat em, join em. He loves the 49ers. But who in their right mind would want to leave GB for San Francisco?

  26. NFC Playoff Seedings

    1.) 49ers – First Round Bye
    2.) Saints – First Round Bye
    3.) Packers – possibly one and done
    4.) Cowboys – one and done
    5.) Seahawks – Wild Card
    6.) Vikings – Wild Card

  28. We had our lunch handed to us from the first snap. They just had so much more desire on both offense and defense. Our D did give us a chance to get back into it with a couple of stops but the O just kept giving the ball back. The Oline couldnt stop them, AR was off a little with his throws ( no wonder getting people in his face all the time) and missed some throws. We got a good old time thrashing.

  30. Ugh Niner’s fans, don’t you realize that your insistence upon being recognized NOW as the #1 team belies your fear that they won’t be #1 later, when it actually matters? Your hollow boasts are pitiable, and sad.

    That said, I think the best team in the NFL is these 49ers. I don’t think they yet have the mettle to be the last team standing this year, but the experience will make them much tougher and better next year.

  32. tokyo says

    Still division leaders, though.
    ###

    The NFL says the Packers are tied for the lead in the NFCN.

    You or the NFL- who should I believe?

  33. The Niners struggle with mobile qb’s so next week will be another test for them. But [ocket passers have had no chance against them this season. Man, if the Niners are healthy going into the post-season, watch out.

  34. There’s three hours I should have spent cleaning the basement.
    Offense and Special teams never showed up, and defense quit halfway through the third.
    No excuses; an old fashioned butt kicking.
    Lots of things to get fixed in a hurry.

  35. And that “TD” was a running play and should not have been credited to Rodgers, but they’re so obsessed with his stats, they literally design forward handoff’s so Rodgers can get a TD credit for a running play. pathetic…

  36. Ugliest uniforms in the league just laid down for the ugliest game of the weekend. The refs made a valiant try in the 2nd half to prop them up, but ineptitude overcame their best efforts.

