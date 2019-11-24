Titans wanted penalty on Yannick Ngakoue for cheap shot

AP

Taylor Lewan had plenty of chances to lose his cool Sunday. He didn’t, even when he took a cheap shot.

The Titans left tackle was trying to move the pile as Derrick Henry fought for a first down. Yannick Ngakoue took a blindside shot under Lewan’s left arm.

Officials didn’t throw a flag, and coach Mike Vrabel wonders how they missed it.

“Sure did,” Vrabel said when asked if he saw it, via video from Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “The only people that didn’t see it were the seven officials out there, so, again, I appreciate [Lewan] keeping his composure, but everybody else saw it except for the guys that could potentially do anything about it.”

Lewan went to one knee, and athletic trainers walked him off the field. He returned after catching his breath.

“Yeah, it was in the area where the ribs are usually placed in the anatomy,” Lewan said, via video from ESPN 102.5 The Game. “It’s football, man. That stuff happens. I’m just happy I didn’t get penalties. . . .I was being smart about stuff. A couple of times it was hard to hold my tongue, but overall it was good.”

Lewan waved good-bye to the Jaguars from his own sideline as time ran out in the Titans’ big victory.

He had no penalties Sunday after getting three in the team’s last game, including one for unnecessary roughness that cost him a $10,527 fine.

Lewan has nine penalties in seven games. His career high was 12 in 2016.