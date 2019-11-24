Tom Brady on rookie wideouts: They came through with some big plays

Getty Images

The Patriots offense scuffled again on Sunday, but they were able to score the only touchdown of the game and come away with a 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

That touchdown was scored by rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry on his only catch of the game. Fellow rookie Jakobi Meyers had four catches for 74 yards while the Patriots played without Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu, which led quarterback Tom Brady to compliment both of them on stepping up on Sunday.

“They played a lot of plays. Proud of those two,” Brady said in his postgame press conference. “They put a lot of effort in this week. They’re making improvements and it’s great to see. They both came through with some big plays for us.”

Brady was 17-of-37 for 190 yards overall, but sounded less frustrated after this game than he did after last Sunday’s win over the Eagles. It’s probably a safe bet that he has some of the same concerns about how the unit is performing, however, and the Patriots will try to get things going in a better direction in Houston next weekend.